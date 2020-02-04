HRRAC president confirms canceled bookings in Cebu hotels, resorts

CEBU CITY—The Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC) members are experiencing cancellation of bookings due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCOV) scare.

“We have cancellations. To date we’re running 15 to 20 percent (cancellations),” said Carlo Anton Suarez, HRRAC president.

Suarez, however, expressed hope that the measures taken by the government would improve the situation.

“We hope this should be addressed soon with the lockdown of flights from China. It would lessen the problem of coming in of Chinese guests,” he said.

On the other hand, Suarez said the hotels and resorts have followed the guidelines from the Department of Health in handling guests with nCov symptoms.

The Department of Tourism has urged tourism enterprises such as accommodation establishments to take immediate protective measures to avoid, correct or remove imminent danger in areas where tourists are evidently at risk of infection

“The hotels and resorts remain vigilant (against Ncov, especially (that) it has a big impact not only on the tourism but also on Cebu’s economy,” he noted.

According to Suarez, they requested each establishment to have a thermal scanner, which they could use to monitor their guests upon arrival.

Also, the hotels and resorts have placed signages urging guests to inform hotel staff if they experience nCOV symptoms. He added that the bigger hotels have holding areas, usually the nurses’ station, where those who have symptoms could stay while waiting for advice from the Department of Health.

The smaller hotels would be using their unoccupied rooms if needed as a holding area. Suarez also noted both the industry stakeholders have coordinated with the national and local governments to ensure that nCOV would be contained.

China has ranked second among the top tourist markets for Central Visayas, second only to Korea. However, China has emerged as the top tourist market nationwide./rcg