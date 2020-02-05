Labella orders inspection of stalls in famous barbecue park in Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered an investigation on the video circulating online showing a rat scurrying among a display of half-cooked barbecue products at a stall in Larsians, a famous barbecue strip here.

Labella said that he was concerned with the health risks brought by a rodent being able to easily access food products in this strip often visited by locals and tourists.

“There are reports of rats in the food strips in Larsian. I directed a sanitary inspection at random to the CHD (Cebu City Health Department) and submit a report to me,” said the mayor in a phone interview.

In the video posted by a netizen, that was later taken down, a rat was seen sniffing around the half-cooked barbecue on display in a stall at the food park.

Labella said he will not tolerate such negligence in the part of the establishment and warned that they could lose their sanitary permit. These establishments even risk closure if they continue to violate the sanitation regulations of the city.

The CHD is set to release its report on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after one day of random inspection.

Labella acknowledged that Larsians has had records of sanitation issues in the past years, but this is a first for his administration.

He said he will strictly uphold the safety of the public especially with regards to food and consumable products. /bmo