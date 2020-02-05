BREAKING: 60-year-old Chinese woman is PH’s 3rd 2019-nCoV case – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — A 60-year-old Chinese woman was declared as the third novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) case in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

DOH said more than 100 individuals are presently being monitored for suspected 2019-nCoV ARD in the country.

The government confirmed the nation’s first 2019-nCoV case on January 30 – a 38-year-old Chinese woman; and the second case on February 2 – her partner, a 44-year-old Chinese man. Both came from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and arrived in the Philippines on January 21. Both traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete before flying to Manila on January 25.

The Chinese man died on February 1 due to severe pneumonia. He was tagged as the first 2019-nCoV fatality in the Philippines and outside China.

Edited by KGA