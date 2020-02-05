High school feels-inspired prenup highlights Lapu’s famous lumpia house

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nothing beats remembering the best places you’ve shared with your soon-to-be partner in life.

Glenn Jubela, 42, photographer, shared photos of the engaged couple Mark Arnel Amodia and Marie Anne Tago in their high school uniform and munching on their favorite go-to-food, the famous Lumpia ni Senyang in Lapu-Lapu City.

Jubela told CDN Digital that it was the couple’s idea to go back in time.

He also shared that despite his years as a wedding photographer, this one surely ranks as one of the most challenging for him.

“Yes it’s the first time, posing them with a lot of customers around was also a challenge for them and for me,” says Jubela.

In the photos, the couple was seen eating in the famous lumpia house in Lapu-Lapu City, which is just a stone’s throw away from the Saint Alphonsus Catholic School, the very same school they went to in high school,

The shoot entitled “Lumpia Ni Senyang Love Story” is already the second set for this couple’s prenup shoot.

The first was set in a vast land and with a dreamy feel.

The photos of the Senyang Love Story were shared on Jubela’s Facebook account on February 4 and as of February 5 has already generated 727 reactions and 657 shares.

Netizens were also quick to join the fun by sending in their comments.

Trixie Trisha Vergara commented, “Senyang love story” while Hani Pee said, “Congrats to you both.” /rcg