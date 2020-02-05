Mayor Alegado cancels Centennial Sarok Festival, other related activities

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado has just canceled the Centennial Sarok Festival which is slated to start tomorrow, February 6, 2020, and other related activities due to the coronavirus scare.

In canceling the town’s premier festival, Alegado cited the memorandums from the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

The mentioned memorandums mandate the Local Chief Executives to act as the crisis manager, follow guidelines released by the national offices with regards to contamination prevention and other protocols to be observed in light of the 2019-novel Coronavirus or 2019 nCoV.

“We are also tasked to initiate measures to prevent suspected nCoV from spreading, ” said Alegado.

In view of the foregoing, Alegado issued Executive Order No. 38 Series of 2020, enjoining all Punong Barangays to cancel all gatherings of people, to refrain from organizing any form of gatherings, to organize its Barangay Emergency Response Team, and to conduct information dissemination campaign within their respective area of jurisdiction in response to the current health concerns.

He likewise issued Executive Order No. 39 for the indefinite suspension/cancellation of the Sarok Festival Centennial edition.

The town is supposed to be hosting tonight the Battle of the Bands which was also called off along with related activities starting this afternoon.

However, the mayor said, they will have a Mass at the San Narciso Church tomorrow morning as part of the toned-down celebration of Consolacion’s 100th founding anniversary. /rcg