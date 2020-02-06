LPA brings rain over Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Damp weather will prevail in Metro Cebu today, Thursday, February 6, 2020.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa – Mactan) said this is due to the trough of the low pressure area (LPA) spotted 705 kilometers east of Davao City.

“Based on our forecast, the rains we’re experiencing right now will last throughout the day. We will be experiencing light to occasional heavy rains,” said Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

But a generally fair weather will return to Cebu on Friday, February 7, Orongan said.

“This is because the LPA, based on our current models, will likely dissipate in the next few hours. We can expect the rains to subside by evening today (Thursday),” she added.

The LPA also affected and brought rains in the regions of Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Davao. /bmjo