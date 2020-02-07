UC holds first Educational Expo and annual PANAGTIPON 2020

Most students tend to dread on the projects and outputs that are assigned to them by their teachers.

Some find it difficult and others think of it as a burden.

What the University of Cebu (UC) Senior High School Main campus did to change this was to launch an expo that will showcase its students’ talents and prove that learning can be fun.

UC’s first Educational Expo and annual PANAGTIPON 2020: A Festival of Cebuano Theatre, which encourages students to show their various and unique outputs, started on February 5, 2020 at its main campus in downtown Cebu City.

Mr. Freddio O. Saquin Jr., the student development coordinator at UC, shared the faculty and staff’s vision as they conceptualized this activity.

“The school organized these exhibits to showcase the skills and talents of our students. These activities will also make learning a fun experience for all of them.” Saquin said.

The expo, which will go on for three weeks, was divided into different departments as students prepared outputs depending on their SHS strands.

Students from the Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMMS) strand had performances to show to their guests.

Those from the Accountancy, Business, and Management (ABM) strand prepared a bazaar.

A Harry Potter-themed exhibition was conjured up by the students of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand as they incorporated science into making potions.

The school turned into an art gallery as countless artwork of students from the Arts and Design track were put on display around the school’s premises. They are also the ones that managed their annual PANAGTIPON.

There was also a cooking demonstration that was handled by the students of the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) track.

Junior high school students from different schools were invited by UC for them to see what their school has to offer.

Eden Lalaine Guzarem and Jewel Cedrick Gesim, students of UC SHS, shared their thoughts about these activities of their school.

“While making and preparing for this grand expo, we discovered a lot from ourselves. It also strengthened the bond that we have with the other students as we have to work and help each other in making this event a success,” Guzarem said.

Gesim added that with this expo, he realized that it became an avenue for them to get out of their comfort zones and that they were able to come up with ideas that are not just limited within the four corners of their classrooms.