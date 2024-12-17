Hear the wildcats roar excellence as topnotchers shine on CIT-U’s 78th Founder’s Day

Continuously magnifying its university roar, “CIT TOPS AGAIN,” the home of the wildcats—Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT University)—marked its 78th Founder’s Day celebrating excellence and upholding traditions, a nod to its festive present and promising future.

With its nearly eight years of academic leadership, the grand assemblage serves as the right avenue to showcase some of its finest produce, particularly its recent topnotchers in diverse national licensure examinations.

“Dreaming is the first step, but if you do not take the next [step], you become one of the millions who lived on this planet and wondered why their dreams never came true,” cites CIT University’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Atty. Corazon Evangelista-Valencia, reflecting on the core of the celebration.

Besides commemorating CIT University’s rich heritage, recognizing the individuals who have brought pride to the Teknoy community with their outstanding national achievements is a notable stint for fueling its sense of pride, community, and ambition. Relatively, it encapsulates its ongoing journey as a premier institution of higher learning in a broad range of expertise.



CIT University’s Vice President for Administration, John Gregory Escario, graced the event alongside the parents of the honorees and the administrators, staff, and faculty of the institution.

All hail the exemplary wildcats

The outstanding alumni were celebrated through a series of events that not only showcased their success but also intended to spark inspiration for the current pool of talents that the university has.

In the words of Atty. Valencia: “The topnotchers of the licensure examinations and TOPCIT have brought glory to the university and serve as living inspiration to our students and the next batches of test takers.”

Among the institution’s recent topnotchers recognized were:

The high-performing August 2024 Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination trio, Christopher Maranga (Top 1), Jane Sayago (Top 4), and John Dale Quiñones (Top 5);

Endrek Delos Santos , who secured the 2nd spot in the October 2024 Chemical Technician Licensure Examination and 6th place in the November 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination;

Niña Mae Anuada , who ranked 6th in the November 2024 Licensure Examination for Midwives;

Vince Niño Barcelonia , who placed 10th in the October 2024 Mining Engineers Licensure Examination;

John David Maguate , who placed 10th in the October and November 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination; and,

Notable scorers in the prestigious South Korean-based Test of Practical Competency in IT (TOPCIT) examination, Rufelle Pactol (Top 3), Yureen Flores (Top 5), and Christian Uy (Top 7).

This formidable record of excellence amplifies CIT University’s promise of holistic development, molding equipped professionals in various industries.

Topnotch traditions

The celebration officially kicked off with the monumental Parade of Topnotchers, where the honorees were greeted with loud cheers and applause while being paraded around the campus, sparking inspiration among students, faculty, and staff.



As part of CIT University’s long-standing tradition, the topnotchers were further honored with a ceremony recognizing their hard work and success where they received symbolic wildcat caps and cash rewards. Their names were also engraved on gold plates and were forever embedded on the university’s Wall of Fame—an enduring tribute to generations of Teknoy achievers.

The tradition also included the ceremonial signing of the university sneaker by Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination first placer, Christopher Maranga, which is a symbolic gesture representing the essence of being grounded while striving for excellence. This communal celebration and adherence to tradition reinforces the values and aspirations of the Teknoy community, inspiring future generations to aim for greatness.



For more information about the educational institution, browse CIT University’s official website, send an email to [email protected], or call (032) 2617741 loc. 137.

