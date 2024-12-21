Palawan Group of Companies honors UP Fighting Maroons’ UAAP championship journey

The Palawan Group of Companies hosted a Champions’ Thanksgiving Dinner to honor UP Fighting Maroons‘ victory in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on December 18, 2024, at UP Diliman.

The Fighting Maroons triumphed over the DLSU Green Archers with a thrilling score of 66-62.

As a long-time supporter of UP, the Palawan Group has been a proud partner in the team’s journey, sharing values of resilience, passion, teamwork, and commitment to excellence. To celebrate the victory, a toast was led by the Palawan Group’s executive team: Bobby Castro, Founder and Chairman; Angelita Castro, Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board; and Lilian Castro-Selda, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“For both our company and the Fighting Maroons, success doesn’t come easy. You have to sacrifice, work hard, and overcome difficulties. Like in game two, we were beaten, but we rebounded and came back,” said Bobby Castro, Founder and Chairman of the Palawan Group of Companies.

Last September, Palawan Group renewed its partnership with the UP Men’s, Women’s, and Juniors’ Basketball Teams, marking five years of collaboration. This alliance highlights Palawan Group’s dedication to fostering athletic excellence and community development through education and sports.

Lilian Castro-Selda, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Palawan Group, expressed gratitude: “UPMBT, thank you for completing the journey. Thank you for finishing the story – the victory story of every Isko and Iska.”

The journey of the Fighting Maroons mirrors the core values of the Palawan Group – passion, teamwork, and outstanding commitment. Their journey from being underdogs to champions was fueled by an unwavering passion for excellence. Like Palawan Group, they embraced challenges head-on, driven by a deep desire to succeed. Their dedication to continuous self-improvement and surpassing boundaries reflects the company’s commitment to progress and innovation.

The Fighting Maroons embody the essence of teamwork, a core value also upheld by the Palawan Group. Guided by the spirit of “Sama-Sama Together,” they showcase a seamless blend of individual brilliance and collective synergy. Similarly, Palawan Group thrives on fostering collaboration, where everyone works together, leverages each other’s strengths, and celebrates achievements as a unified community. This shared philosophy strengthens their journey and amplifies their collective impact, driving them toward excellence and unity.

Throughout their journey, the Fighting Maroons remained unwavering in their pursuit of excellence, overcoming challenges with resilience. Their story mirrors the Palawan Group’s commitment to working with dedication, embracing innovation, and continually pushing boundaries to achieve greater contributions. Both recognize the importance of adapting to change while preserving their legacy and core values, ensuring lasting success.

Much like the Fighting Maroons, who carry the pride of the UP community, the Palawan Group embodies a deep-rooted love for the country. Both strive to make meaningful contributions to the Filipino community, promoting shared values of perseverance, unity, and excellence.

Through their partnership, the Fighting Maroons and the Palawan Group continue to inspire, proving that with shared purpose and determination, greatness is achievable.

About Palawan Group of Companies

The Palawan Group of Companies includes products and services such as Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Credit, and PalawanPay. A brand trusted by Filipinos for almost four decades, PGC is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country. With its strength in remittance and pawning services, the company is the market leader in the industry and has over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide.

Palawan Group of Companies offers a wide range of services, including pawning, domestic and international remittances, microinsurance, bills payment, electronic mobile phone loading, cash-in and cash-out of e-wallets, money exchange, ATM withdrawal, and cash disbursements. Additionally, the company sells jewelry and gold bars, catering to customers looking to invest in valuable assets.

Palawan Group of Companies introduced PalawanPay, an e-wallet app that allows users to send and receive remittances anytime, anywhere. PalawanPay is the company’s latest digital solution, offering faster, safer, and more convenient transactions. In addition to remittances, the app provides access to other financial services, including bills payments, mobile load top-ups, and scan-to-pay QR Ph codes. The app also features integrated functionality for pawn renewal, purchasing jewelry and gold items, ProtekTODO personal insurance, and claiming international remittances.

Palawan Group of Companies is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.