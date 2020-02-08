International group aims to plant one trillion trees starting on Earth Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines— On Earth Day this coming April 22, 2020, an international organization is planning to start something big to give back to Mother Earth.

We Don’t Deserve This Planet is spearheading their “1 Trillion Tree Plantation Campaign.”

Abhi Yeole said that while they will formally launch their campaign on Earth Day, this will be made to continue around the globe after that.

“On this #EarthDay 2020 looking forward to planting trees Worldwide. This is not a 1-day event will plant 1 Trillion trees in the next 10 years,” said Yeole, an Indian national.

With this ambitious move to save nature, Yeole is encouraging Filipinos to be one with them and to also support their campaign.

“The best time to plant trees was yesterday, the next best time is now. People can message us on our page where they are willing to be a volunteer for this campaign,” Yeole said.

Campaign participants will come from 25 countries including India, Australia, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Kenya Pakistan, USA, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and some countries in Europe.

Be part of this campaign and plant trees to plant hope around the world.

Visit their Facebook page We Don't Deserve This Planet for more details on this project.