Aboitiz Football Cup: Men’s Division II top teams to clash in ‘championship match’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It will be like a championship match when ERCO DB and Makoto FC B face each other for their last match in the Men’s Open Division II of the ongoing 21st Aboitiz Football Cup at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Men’s Open Division II is played in a league-type format; thus the team with the most number of wins will be declared the champion. And, no more championship game will be played.

However, the ERCO DB versus Makoto match on Sunday will seem like a championship because aside from being each other’s last assignments, both teams also have similar 12 points owing to identical 4-0 win-loss record.

But, ERCO DB takes the top spot owing to its goal difference of 33 while Makoto B has 19.

Thus, ERCO DB only needs a draw to clinch the title while Makoto will have to exert effort to win to be the Division II champions.

Whatever the outcome is, both teams are already assured of a spot in the Division I for the next season.

The other remaining Division II match will see Avengers hoping to end its stint with a win as it goes up against its last assignment, DB Alumni.

The Avengers is currently in third place with six points while DB Alumni is in sixth place with three points.

Action will also resume in the Division I with Don Sacredale hoping to tighten its grip of the top spot in Group 2 as they face Makoto A.

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), on the other hand, hopes to recover from its first match loss when it goes up against Lemon Co.

Over at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu football field, a similar situation as that of ERCO DB-Makoto will also be happening between Ateneo de Cebu and University of San Carlos (USC).

Both also have nine points after toting similar 3-0 cards and both are also each others final assignments. Ateneo takes the top spot because it has a goal difference of 33 while USC has 13.

Thus, all Ateneo needs is a draw to become the Girls 18 champions while USC will take the title should they be able to win the match.

Before the Girls 18 match, two Boys 16 and 45 Above matches will be contested.

In the Boys 16, Ateneo B will go up against Sisters of Mary (SMS) Boystown while DBTC B will face Ateneo A.

In the 45 Above, Mi Amigos will play against ERCO FC while ANS Alumni will contend with Queen City. |dbs