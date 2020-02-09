Amihan will continue to bring rains, rough seas this Valentine’s week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Don’t forget your rain gear as you get yourself ready for this new workweek.

The state weather bureau has warned the public that the weather will remain to be cold with widespread rains over Metro Cebu tomorrow, February 10, 2020.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa Mactan), said the cold weather would be caused by the prevailing northeast monsoon or Amihan.

“There will be isolated to widespread rains in the coming week, especially tomorrow (Feb. 10), as the effect of Amihan in the Visayas intensifies,” Eclarino told CDN Digital via phone on Sunday, February 9.

The rains, however, will be intermittent and will recur on different times throughout the day.

Eclarino said the temperature for the week would range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius with the heat index, or the actual temperature felt by the body, would be up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Even without a gale warning issued in Central Visayas, Pagasa has advised small fishermen and other vessels against sailing out to the sea as sea conditions would range between moderate to rough.

Eclarino said this condition would mean that the wave height might go as high as over three meters.

There was no other weather system besides Amihan that might affect the country’s weather, Eclarino said./dbs