Centro policemen jump into a river to catch fleeing drug suspect

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Determined policemen swam through the chest-deep water of the Butuanon River to arrest a fleeing drug suspect during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City at past noon on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Rodrigo Camangyan of Sitio Pulang Bukid, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City was caught in the middle of the river and was brought to the riverbank and handcuffed, said Police Major Ramil Morpos, Centro Police Station chief, whose policemen conducted the operation.

Camangyan was caught with 12 packets of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P2,400.

Morpos said that policemen were about to arrest Camangyan at past noon when the buy-bust operation happened.

After realizing that it was a buy-bust operation, Camangyan ran towards the Butuanon River and jumped into it.

The policemen of the Centro Police Station were not deterred and jumped right into the river to pursue the fleeing suspect, whom they arrested before he could reach the other side of the river.

Morpos said that Camangyan was considered as a newly identified drug dealer, who was being monitored for a few weeks before the buy-bust operation.

He said that a concerned citizen reported Camangyan’s illegal activities in the area.

Camangyan was detained at the Centro Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Earlier in the day at past 10 a.m., the Opao Police Station policemen scored big in another buy-bust operation also in Barangay Paknaan.

This developed after Police Major Aldrin Villacampa and his policemen arrested three drug suspects and confiscated almost P700,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Those arrested were Freddie Puesca, 42, of Barrio Luz, Cebu City and his cohorts — siblings Rico Seno and Miguel Seno of Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

Siblings Rico and Miguel were first arrested by Villacampa’s team in a buy-bust operation.

A followup operation followed against the suspected supplier, who was later arrested and who turned out to be Puesca.

Villacampa said that Puesca was arrested for possession of illegal drugs in a checkpoint three months ago but he was released after he made a plea bargain in court.

The three suspects were detained at the Opao Police Station pending the filing of charges./dbs