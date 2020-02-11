Taiwan included in temporary travel ban – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan is included in the Philippines’ expanded travel ban, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Eric Domingo said Monday.

Domingo clarified the matter amid “confusion” among members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on whether or not Taiwan is part of the temporary travel ban issued by the Philippines on February 2.

Domingo further explained that since President Rodrigo Duterte and IATF’s resolution includes China, and since the World Health Organization (WHO) follows the One-China policy, Taiwan is included in the China travel ban.

The temporary travel ban covers visitors coming from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and likewise bars Filipinos from traveling to these countries. The Philippines imposed these travel controls in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“If you look at the WHO map and the number of cases that they have, Taiwan is included in China,” said Domingo in a press conference Monday. “So, since we have a temporary travel restriction and ban on China, then Taiwan is included.”

“Nagkaroon ng confusion nung mga unang araw (There had been confusion during the early days), but over the weekend, full implementation na (already),” he also said. “It is enforced now.”

According to Domingo, IATF will meet again on Wednesday, February 12, and among the issues to be discussed are the nuances of the travel ban. He added that Taiwan has expressed its intention to appeal its inclusion in the travel restriction.

Domingo reiterated that same with the protocol on passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, only Filipinos and holders of permanent Philippine resident visas coming from Taiwan will be allowed to enter the Philippines subject to a mandatory quarantine.

He also said the travel ban may still change since it is temporary and that it is continuously being reassessed during IATF meetings.

