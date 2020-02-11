Berto’s Habhaban to raise pungko-pungko to another level in Street Food at Ayala Center Cebu

A food stall in the popular Street Food strip by Sugbo Mercado in Ayala Center Cebu is aiming to raise street food to another level.

Berto’s Habhaban, which recently opened in the popular Street Food promises to provide safe, fresh, high-quality, pocket-friendly version of the Cebu’s favorite go-to meal— the pungko-pungko.

A promise that Berto’s Habhaban can deliver because it is under the Chiongbian, Mabanto, and Tambago (CM&T) Food Corporation, a sister company of Virginia Farms.

Being the first venture of Virginia Farms in the ready-to-eat food business, Berto’s Habhaban can surely maintain affordable and reasonable prices for their high-quality, fresh and safe pungko-pungko food.

Claudette Catubig, Berto’s Habhaban’s business development specialist, says they want to innovate the traditional way of serving pungko-pungko.

“It is not the typical pungko-pungko, because we get our ingredients from our farm. And we can assure our customers high-quality, fresh, and safe pungko-pungko food.” Catubig adds.

Aside from that, Berto’s Habhaban also aims to maximize the inventory of entrails while making additional income.

But the food stall can easily achieve this, and at the same time satisfy the pungko-pungko cravings of the Cebuanos with their come-on of pocket-friendly menu of the locals favorite street food.

Berto’s Habhaban’s mouthwatering pungko-pungko offerings include their crispy ginabot, chewy sha-e, and tasty lumpia.

Aside from that they also have street food favorites like bola-bola, atay, pork chop, unod, and other combo Pinoy favorites like longganisa, sisig, humba, bopis, and paksiw.

If you want to enjoy their Buy-a Take-1 treat, make sure to visit their food stall at Street Food by Sugbo Mercado from February 10 to 14, 2020. It opens from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. (Monday to Sunday).