Cebu CLO orders stop on wall construction in Binaliw River

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office urged the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to issue a cease and desist order for a developer in Barangay Binaliw for illegally building a wall retainer along the Binaliw River.

In a text message to CDN Digital, City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, said that after the investigation of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), the CLO recommends stopping the development of Bayanihan Flats – Orchard Drive by developer, Piccadilly Premier Land Inc. (PPLI).

Gealon said complaints from the residents in Binaliw about flooding and strong currents during rains, has been brought to the attention of the city government.

In a video sent to the Cenro on February 11, 2020, residents show how the “illegal” wall retainer caused the river to overflow in the recent rains.

Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, the former Cenro head and now DPS chief, told CDN Digital said the retainer wall is dangerous for the community.

“Bawal gyod kaayo to, disadvantageous kaayo to sila sa mga residente. (It was illegal. It was advantageous to the residents),” said Dacua.

It was under Dacua’s term as Cenro head when the investigation of PPLI began.

The developer admitted during a clarificatory meeting with the Cenro on October 2019 that they do not have the necessary permits to build the wall retainer.

In the minutes of the meeting revealed by Cenro, PPLI, said they would stop the construction of the retainer wall and would get all the necessary permits before continuing the development. They also promised to build an embankment on the remaining parts of the wall to maintain the river’s natural flow.

With this, the CLO wants the development to be suspended pending the compliance of PPLI to the requirements of Cenro and Obo.

“The CLO now recommends to OBO to immediately issue CEASE AND DESIST ORDER should these violations persist, after their own verification,” said Gealon in a text message. “Only until the PPLI fulfill the requirements of the city can they continue with their development.” /rcg