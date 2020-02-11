Cebu’s Team Adroit misses tourney’s top spot due to internet connection problem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Dota 2 team, Team Adroit, missed their opportunity to secure the top spot in the Los Angeles Major 2020 Southeast Asia Closed Qualifiers following a loss to Team Fanatic during the playoff semifinals held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Team Fanatic that consists of players coming from different Southeast Asian nations won with a 2-0 standing.

Team Adroit forfeited Game 1 and called for an early gg (good game) against Team Fanatic in Game 2 due to ‘continuous’ internet problem.

“Very sad and unfortunate but we need to call GG early because of continuous internet problem,” Team Adroit posted on their official Facebook page.

But despite their upsetting loss, Cebu’s pride assured their fans that they will definitely ‘bounce back’ as they vie for 3rd place in the competition in order to also qualify in the main event that will be held at the Los Angeles, California in the United States on March 20-22, 2020.

“We still have another chance to qualify at the 3rd Place Match and we promise to bounce back! Please keep supporting and we will keep fighting!!” their post reads.

Team Adroit represented the country in December 2019 in the SEA Games Dota 2 event and clinched the first-ever SEA Games Dota 2 gold medal against Team Thailand. /dcb