Women’s group pushes for solo parent benefits, discounts in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A women’s group is pushing for the passage of the ordinance in Cebu City that would give discounts and benefits to qualified solo parents.

Emalyn Aliviano, the spokesperson of the Kilusan para sa Pambansang Demokrasya and of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Kababaihan para sa Kalayaan, said the ordinance would greatly benefit the parents raising children alone.

“It shows that the City Council is grounded for the needs of the marginalized and the vulnerable,” she said.

She faced the council on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, during the public hearing of Councilor Alvin Dizon’s proposed ordinance to provide discounts and incentives to solo parents.

Even though she represents women, she encouraged the City Council to provide equal treatment to both men and women as both can, by circumstance become solo parents. She also appealed to the council that if the ordinance should pass, getting a solo parent identification card (ID) should not be expensive.

“The requirements for the target beneficiaries for this act to be implemented not be costly and toiling that the cost would unintentionally disenfranchise those who need this most,” said Aliviano.

For Dizon, the support of the women’s group would help push for the passage of the ordinance. He also said he would take note of the request of the group and will tweak the proposed ordinance to ensure that once it will be implemented, it would become convenient for the solo parents.

Under the proposed ordinance, parents may apply for the benefits of the solo parent ordinance at the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), where they will be given an ID.

The ID can be presented to establishments for a discount within Cebu City.

Just like senior citizens or persons with disabilities, they will also be given priority in government facilities such as the Cebu City Medical Center.

“Many of us in the council wants this passed. I already received requests for collaboration from Councilors Edu (Eduardo Rama, Jr.) and Leah Japson,” said Dizon.

Dizon is hoping that the ordinance will be passed to support the parents who are raising children “bravely” on their own. /rcg