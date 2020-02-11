10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival postponed due to nCoV scare

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) has announced the postponement of the 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020.

The football festival was supposed to be held this weekend, February 15 and 16, 2020 but the CVFA has decided to reschedule it at a later date due to the ongoing threat that is brought about by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (nCoV ARD).

According to the letter that the CVFA emailed to the participating teams and clubs, they are heeding the advice of the Department of Health (DOH) “to avoid holding events that would gather a lot of people to help prevent the spread of the disease.”

The letter further stated that the CVFA would later announce the new date for the football festival as well as the venue.

“We ask for the understanding of the football community on this matter and we urge everyone to keep safe and continue to take self-protection measures from the 2019 nCoV ARD,” the letter also stated.

The Sinulog Football Cup is a 7-A-Side football tournament which has 14 categories—Under 7 (born 2013), U9 (born 2011), U11 (born 2009), U13 Boys (born 2007), U15 Boys and Girls (born 2005), U17 Boys (born 2003), U19 Boys and Girls (born 2001), 40 & Above (1979), 50 & Above (1969), Men’s Open, Ladies Open, and Inter-Company.

Each category will have a maximum of 10 teams except for the men’s open which had 20 slots available. /rcg