Walk for Life 2020: Fighting nCoV through prayers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Instead of hiding in fear of the 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Archdiocese of Cebu Commission on the Laity is encouraging everyone to unite in prayer against the deadly virus in this year’s Walk for Life on February 15, 2020.

The annual penitential walk will start at 4 a.m. in front of the Department of Health Region 7 office and will end at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, where a mass will be held to be officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Dr. Rene Bullecer, a member of the board of the Archdiocese of Cebu Commission on the Laity, told the media during the press conference at the Layko Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, that this year’s Walk for Life is a penitential walk and prayer against the 2019-nCoV, which leads to the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

“This year 2020 medyo lahi kay dili ordinaryo atong gi sagubang nga problema, nga matod pa sa WHO gahapon nga public enemy number one, ang coronavirus,” said Bullecer.

(This year 2020 is a bit different because the problem we are facing is not ordinary. According to the World Health Organization yesterday, it is considered the public enemy number one, which is the coronavirus.)

Bullecer said that this is the strongest way to ask for guidance and protection from the Lord to keep Cebu safe against the 2019-nCoV.

“If comfortable sila nga mag mask, wala gyud nay problema. Pwde sad sila mag dala sa ilang mga patron ug labi na ilang mga rosariohan anang panahona,” added Reynald Andales, member of the board of the Commission on the Laity.

(If they are comfortable joining with a mask, there’s no problem with that. They can also bring their patrons and more importantly their rosaries during the walk.)

The Commission on the Laity is looking at more or less 20,000 participants for this year’s Walk for Life. /bmjo