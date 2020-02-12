Mouth-watering Valentine’s Day dishes by two CDN Digital shows

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was a crossover made in heaven!

For this Valentine’s season, two CDN Digital shows will be combined to create two mouthwatering dishes that are perfect for your Valentine’s Day date.

For Tastes of Cebu resident host and CDN Digital Food Columnist, Louella Eslao-Alix will be preparing Torta de Cangrejo while, Kria Padilla Roleda, host of CDNPlay will be preparing something sweet, the Warm Chocolate Truffle Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream.

First off, let’s head down to the ingredients of the main dish, Torta de Cangrejo:

-4 medium-sized crabs

-1 big potato, boiled tender

-1 medium-sized carrot, boiled

-1 small bulb onion, chopped finely

-3 stalks spring onions, chopped finely

-3 whole eggs

-1 /3 cup flour

-Salt & pepper to taste

-1 cup oil for frying

Now, let’s head to the process of cooking this very delectable dish.

First, cook crabs for 20 minutes, let it cool then flake the crabs. Remember to keep the crab shells and wash them clean as you’ll need them later. Next, cut the potatoes and carrots into small cubes.

Put the onion, potatoes, carrots, and crab meat into a big bowl. Mix thoroughly and add the eggs, salt & pepper, and 1 tbsp flour.

Fill the crab shells with the mixture. Dust with flour and fry crab shell down first. Turn it over and fry for another 3 min over medium heat. Best served hot.

After indulging in a sumptuous dish like the Torta de Cangrejo, let’s clean our palette with something sweet.

This is when the Warm Chocolate Truffle Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream comes to play.

Here are the ingredients:

-Dark chocolate couverture

-Butter

-Confectioner sugar

-Cake flour

-Eggs

-Ice cream

Ready for the procedure? Here it goes:

Combine sifted cake flour and confectioners sugar together. Then, mix all ingredients until smooth, without creating bubbles. Use a baking pipe to pipe prepared molds then refrigerate until ready for baking.

Once the mixture is ready to be baked, put it inside the oven for about 7 to 8 minutes. Note, the cake must be liquid in the middle.

Best part? Topping it off with ice cream of your choice.

Your Valentine's Day celebration will never be the same with these two yummy Valentine's Day dishes.