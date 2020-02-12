Team Adroit qualifies for ESL LA Major

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Team Adroit, secured a 3rd spot in the Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier of the ESL One Los Angeles Major 2020 after they won against Team IO Dota during the playoff semifinals in the Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier this afternoon, February 12, 2020.

The team, composed of Cebuano players namely John Anthony Vargas (Natsumi), Mc Nicholson Villanueva (Mac), Jun Kanehara (Bok), Bryle Alvizo (cml) and Marvin Rushton (Boombacks), shutdown Team IO Dota with 2-0 standing.

In Game 1 of the best-of-three match, Team Adroit showed dominance with their Mac’s Troll Warlord, Bok’s Dark Seer, Natsumi’s Monkey King, cml’s Enchantress, and Magnus of Boomy.

The team forced Team IO Dota to call a gg (good game) at 37 minutes of gameplay.

Meanwhile, in Game 2, Team IO Dota started strong in the first 10 mins of the game and recorded 6-1 kills over the Cebuano players.

However, the 8k-net worth lead of Natsumi’s Phantom Lancer turned the tables and lead Team Adroit to get the Aegis of Immortal (aegis) at 22 mins. which built the advantage to the Cebuano players.

At around 29 minutes, Team IO called a ‘gg’ (good game) to Team Adroit.

Martin Gonzales, the owner of the team, said in a phone interview that they were happy to finish third and secure a spot for the ESL One Los Angeles Major that will be held in Los Angeles, California, the United States on March March 20-22, 2020.

“Of course, nalipay mi kay grabi gud among pagsuway unya nawala-an mi og internet yesterday. Nalipay gyud mi,” said Gonzales.

Team Adroit failed to secure the top spot in the competition after they lost against Team Fanatic, 0=2 yesterday, February 11, due to internet connection issues.

Together with Team Fanatic and Team Geek Fam, Team Adroit will represent the Southeast Asia (SEA) region to the Major which will pit them against various Dota 2 teams who also qualified in the main event. /rcg