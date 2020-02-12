Kaamulan Festival of Malaybalay cancelled due to coronavirus scare

CAGAYAN DE ORO- Governor Jose Maria Zubiri of Bukidnon has ordered the cancellation of the famous Kaamulan Festival in Malaybalay City amid the 2019 novel coronavirus scare or Covid-19.

Zubiri signed the memorandum today, Feb. 12 urging all mayors, barangay officials and lumad leaders to stop the preparations for the Kaamulan festival slated on March 23 to April 23.

The order came after Gov. Zubiri received a memo from Health Secretary Francisco Duque III urging the public not to attend concerts and public gatherings due to the coronavirus scare.

According to the Department of Health, there are still five patients admitted for monitoring in Region 10 as of Feb. 12, 2020.

“In view thereof, the 2020 Kaamulan is hereby cancelled as a pro-active measure to keep the people of the province safe from the highly infectious disease,” Zubiri said.

The 2020 Kaamulan is the latest casualty of the viral respiratory disease.

Earlier, Mayor Sarah Duterte also cancelled the “Araw ng Dabaw” celebration followed by General Santos City which cancelled its Kalilanagan Festival scheduled this month.

Kaamulan Festival is the only ethnic cultural event in the country participated by the seven major lumad groups in Bukidnon.

The month-long event features lumad games, dances, street dances and a rodeo by homegrown cowboys which attracts thousands of tourists annually. /rcg