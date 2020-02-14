Samsam’s Valentine’s Day advice to singles: ‘Don’t be an ampalaya today, Bawal ang bitter today’

Cebu City, Philippines—Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. offered an advice for lovers celebrating Valentine’s Day today, February 14, 2020.

Gullas shared his Valentine’s message in a Facebook post early Friday.

“Sa naay (To those who have a) date or in love, take this opportunity to spend the day with your loved one. Make them feel special today. Valentine’s Day is only one day out of 365 days,” the 35-year-old mayor said.

But Gullas didn’t just have an advice for those who are happy in love. The former representative of Cebu’s First District also had a message to those who still haven’t found their special someone just yet.

“Sa nag sakit, single ug walay nag love, take this opportunity to love yourself,” the mayor said.

“Don’t be an ampalaya today, Bawal ang bitter today. Kung madala Ayaw tanaw sa newsfeed kay mag sakit nya ka!! Agwantaha nalang, Valentine’s Day is only one day out of 365 days,” he added.

He did remind everyone, though, that whether they have partners or not during Valentine’s Day, they should know that they are being loved by him.

“Sa Naay nag love, know that I love you also. Sa Walay nag love, know Naay nag love ninyo, ako!! Hehehe. Char.” /elb