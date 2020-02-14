Barangay Carreta fire razes 5 houses, displaces 8 families on Valentine’s day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The residents of Sitio Malinaw, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City were greeted on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, with a fire that razed five houses and displaced eight families.

Fire Officer 2 Emerson Arceo, of the Cebu City Fire Department, told CDN Digital that the fire started at the second floor of the house owned by a certain Jonel.

Based on the initial investigation, the witnesses saw the smoke coming out of the air condition unit on the room of the homeowner.

Arceo said that the fire could have been caused by the unchecked wirings of the air condition unit, which the owner admitted have not been checked since it was installed about 10 years ago.

The wirings of appliances such as air condition units should be checked at least every five years, according to Arceo.

No one was reported injured during the incident, with the damage initially placed at P80,000.

The fire, which was reported around 6:14 a.m., was put under control at 6:40 a.m. and was declared fire out at 6:52 a.m., said Arceo. /elb