PAL, Cebu Pacific resume Taiwan flights

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific announced Friday the resumption of flights between Manila and Taiwan.

Both airlines resumed flights after the government decided to lift the travel ban imposed on Taiwan due to the COVID-19 virus threat.

Flag carrier PAL said they will operate the following flight schedule going to and from Taipei Taoyuan International Airport:

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Feb. 21 to Feb. 29)

– PR 890 Manila-Taipei

– PR 891 Taipei-Manila

Daily (starting March 1)

– PR890 to depart Manila at 6:05 AM and arrive in Taipei at 8:30 AM

– PR891 to depart Taipei at 9:30 AM and arrive in Manila at 11:40 AM

Starting March 29 onwards, PAL said their standard regular schedule of twice-daily flights (PR890/PR 891 and PR894/PR 895) is still in effect.

PAL said passengers originally confirmed on canceled direct flights to Taiwan now have the opportunity to book on restored PR890 and PR891 flights.

In another statement, Cebu Pacific also announced that it will continue operating the following flights:

Monday, Feb. 17-until further notice

5J 310 Manila-Taipei (Departs 10:40 pm)

Tuesday, Feb. 18- until further notice

5J 311 Taipei-Manila (Departs 1:45am Mon/Wed/Sat; 2:15am Tue/Thu/Fri/Sun)

Feb. 21 – until further notice

Manila-Taipei

5J 312 (Departs 7:05 am)

5J 310 (Departs 10:40 pm)

Taipei-Manila

5J 311 (Departs 1:45 am)

5J 313 (Departs 10:45 am)

Cebu Pacific said passengers who book the said flights but have not availed of a refund or travel fund will depart as scheduled.

“They may also check the status of their flights through the Manage Booking portal in the Cebu Pacific website, https://book.cebupacificair.com/Manage/Retrieve/,” read the statement. / MUF