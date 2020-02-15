Japanese man found dead 2 hours after he went diving in waters of Apo Island

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-The body of a Japanese national was found floating on the waters of Punta area Cogon in Apo Island in Dauin, Negros Oriental at least two hours after he went missing at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Kohei Kobashi, 80, was believed to have drowned shortly after he went into the waters with his divemaster, Kota Atarashi, who is also a Japanese national and two other companions. Police are yet to determine the nationality of the two others who were part of their group.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), said they already coordinated with the foreign liaison officer of the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to report Kobashi’s death to the Japanese embassy.

Police Master Sergeant Jonathan Poliquit of the Dauin Police Office said that Kobashi, Atarashi and their two other companions went diving on the waters of Apo Island on Friday. They took a motorbanca that was manned by captain Richard Inoferio.

Upon reaching the vicinity of Apo Island, the four immediately went into the waters. But Kobashi was said to have been separated from the group and disappeared, Poliquit said.

Poliquit said that fishermen in the area helped search for the missing Japanese national whose body was found near Punta area Cogon which is still within the vicinity of Apo Island or around 100 to 200 meters away from their dive spot at about 11:26 a.m.

Kobashi’s face was found with bloodstains which made police investigators suspect that this was hit by corals. / dcb