International NGO recognizes Cebu-based manufacturer for sustainable practices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For encompassing sustainability efforts both in their products and operations, a Cebu-based exporter was recently recognized by a non-profit organization that awards firms on their performance for social and economic good.

B Lab, an international non-profit body based in the United States that measures companies worldwide on their voluntary efforts for sustainability, transparency, and accountability, gave Nature’s Legacy a B-Corp certification during an exhibit in Frankfurt, Germany on February 11, 2020.

The Center for International Trade expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), announced this in a press statement.

“A B-Corp certification proves that a business is meeting the highest standard of verified performance in using business as a force for good. It is the first Filipino company in the manufacturing category to receive such distinction,” said CITEM.

The letter B stands for “beneficial.”

“At the core of Nature’s Legacy manufacturing operations are its 360° sustainability efforts that focus on resource efficiency, material innovation, and a fair ecosystem where artisans are ethically treated,” CITEM said.

“The company transforms natural resources into patented sustainable materials and products to promote harmony between nature and everyday objects,” it added.

Nature’s Legacy was part of the Philippine delegation of Germany’s top trade fair for lifestyle products.

The recognition also made Nature’s Legacy, an exporter of decors, the first Filipino-owned manufacturer to receive such certification and recognition.

“Generation Hope, Inc., distributor of bottled water brand Hope in a Bottle, is the only other Filipino company to have received the distinction,” CITEM added.

Nature’s Legacy, which is headquartered in Mandaue City and whose factory is located in Compostela town in northern Cebu, started out as a rattan manufacturer in 1983.

The company, later on, ventured to stone cutting, and then eventually producing patented products and materials, usually from refuse and scraps, which led them to earn several recognitions from various award-giving bodies, both local and international, such as the Invention Award, and Priority Integration Wood-based Award from the ASEAN Inclusive Business.

Some of the patented products and techniques by Nature’s Legacy are the MAMORCAST, a handmade grade polymer, and Naturescast which is made from “rescued agro-forest debris and bound by trademarked water-based binders created to be biodegradable and recyclable.”

Nature’s Legacy, according to CITEM, is set to join Manila FAME, a design and lifestyle trade show, this October 2020. /dbs