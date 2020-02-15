DOH COVID-19 Tracker: 0 PUIs admitted in CV as of Feb. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are no more patients under investigation (PUIs) suspected of having the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) admitted in Central Visayas as of the latest data from the state’s health department.

The Department of Health’s (DOH) online COVID-19 tracker, which provides real-time updates of the disease’s situation in the country, recorded (0) zero PUIs in the region as of February 15, 2020.

It also showed that a total of 52 PUIs in Central Visayas have been discharged.

Since January, DOH has monitored a total of 487 PUIs nationwide. 154 of them are still confined in various state-run hospitals while 330 were already discharged.

On February 14, DOH announced that 386 PUIs, which account for 79.3 percent of the total PUIs recorded, tested negative of COVID-19.

The country has three confirmed cases so far — all of whom are Chinese tourists from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Two of the more than 400 PUIs, however, died. One of them happened to be the second confirmed case of COVID-19 while the other, according to health officials, was due to a cardiac illness.

Due to the outbreak, the Philippine government imposed travel restrictions on the whole of China since February 2.

Meanwhile, global data showed that COVID-19, which is caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan City in Hubei province of China, has infected 67, 091 individuals.

Its death toll now stands at 1,527 including the first casualty reported in Europe — which is in France. /dbs