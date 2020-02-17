BREAKING: MCIA among NCCA’s Ani ng Dangal awardees

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The country’s second busiest airport is recognized anew for its unique architectural design.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is the recipient of the 12th Ani ng Dangal Award in the Architecture and Allied Arts Category by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

“For its achievements in winning the 2019 International Architecture Award in Athens, Greece and the 2019 World Architecture Festival Award in Amsterdam, MCIA Terminal 2 receives the 12th Ani ng Dangal Award in the Architecture and Allied Arts Category,” MCIA stated in a post on their official Facebook page on February 17.

The Ani ng Dangal, which translates to “Harvest of Honors” in English, is an annual event, usually held every February to welcome the National Arts Month.

Organized by NCCA, it gives recognition to ‘the best of the country’s artistic and cultural scenes’ who have won or earned honors and recognitions from award-giving bodies both locally and globally.

Aside from Architecture and Allied Arts, Ani ng Dangal also covered Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, and Multi-Disciplinary Arts. /rcg