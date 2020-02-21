P8.7M shabu seized in Cebu City; 2 suspects arrested
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has confiscated suspected shabu worth P8.7 million during a buy-bust operation in Lower Torre, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, pre-dawn today, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Two suspects were arrested during the operation, including the high-value individual (HVI) identified as James Peter Reyes Pastoriza, 46, a resident of the area.
However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, head of the CPPO PIB, said that a Jeric Canton, also a HVI suspect, managed to escape during the operation.
A follow-up investigation is ongoing to be able to catch the suspect./elb
