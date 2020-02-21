outbrain

P8.7M shabu seized in Cebu City; 2 suspects arrested

By: Paul Lauro - Correspondent/CDN Digital | February 22,2020 - 07:41 AM

Two suspects are arrested with P8.7 million worth of suspected shabu in a drug bust in Cebu City pre-dawn on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. |CPPO Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has confiscated suspected shabu worth P8.7 million during a buy-bust operation in Lower Torre, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, pre-dawn today, Saturday,  February 22, 2020.

P8.7 million worth of shabu seized during a drug bust in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City pre-dawn on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. |CPPO Photo

Two suspects were arrested during the operation, including the high-value individual (HVI) identified as James Peter Reyes Pastoriza, 46, a resident of the area.

However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, head of the CPPO PIB, said that a Jeric Canton, also a HVI suspect, managed to escape during the operation.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing to be able to catch the  suspect./elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.