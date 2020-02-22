DivineIntervention trends after Sarrah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli wedding

CEBU CITY, Philippines– February 20, 2020, was a big day for the Popstar Princess Sarrah Geronimo and one of the Philippines’ most eligible bachelor, Matteo Guidicelli, as they exchanged their I do’s in a civil wedding in Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City when all of a sudden an unexpected turn of events happened–Mommy Divine happened.

According to some reports, the couple planned the secret wedding without the knowledge of Mommy Divine, but their secret wedding was not so secret after all.

The secret wedding of Guidicelli and Geronimo became an instant hit online and people have things to say about this wedding fiasco.

Within a few hours after the incident leaked, people were then quick to post with the hashtags #DivineIntervention and #SarrahMatteoWedding which is still trending on Twitter and Facebook.

Let’s see some of the tweets and Facebook posts with these hashtags.

But some also expressed their happiness for the newly wed couple.

Looks like this union still has some sorting out to do, but no matter the situation, a lot are really happy with this tying of the knot.

Nonetheless, congratulations, to the Guidecellis! /dbs