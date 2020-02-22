Uncle and nephew caught in Mandaue City drug bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – An uncle and his nephew landed in jail after they were caught selling and in possession of suspected shabu (crystal meth) past 5 p. m. today, February 22, 2020, in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City.

Jose Bayon, 43 and his nephew Junrey Bayon, 34, both residents of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, were nabbed by police in a buy-bust operation, yielding an estimated 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol was targeting the older Bayon when they caught the two men.

Oriol said Jose Bayon, who was caught with 10 grams of suspected shabu, and his nephew, who allegedly possessed five grams of the illegal substance, were newly identified alleged drug personalities operating in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

However, they were both considered as High Value Individuals (HVI) considering the volume of illegal drugs they can dispose.

Police received information from arrested drug peddlers regarding the older Bayon’s illegal drug activities.

The Bayons allegedly supply drug dealers and users in Cebu City’s Barangay Talamban and its neighboring barangays.

This was the first time that the Baylons were apprehended by police, as both have no previous jail record, said Oriol./elb