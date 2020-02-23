In Photos: Body found dumped along the road in Bryg Manipis, Talisay City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Scenes from Campo 5 in the mountain barangay of Manipis, Talisay City where a body was found dumped along the road early on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020.
The still-unidentified victim was half-naked when found. He has bullet wounds on his back while his eyes were covered with a piece of cloth.
Photos courtesy of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).
