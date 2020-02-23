outbrain

In Photos: Body found dumped along the road in Bryg Manipis, Talisay City

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo - Reporter/CDN Digital | February 23,2020 - 08:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Scenes from Campo 5 in the mountain barangay of Manipis, Talisay City where a body was found dumped along the road early on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020.

The still-unidentified victim was half-naked when found. He has bullet wounds on his back while his eyes were covered with a piece of cloth.

Photos courtesy of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The body of a still unidentified man was found dumped along the road in Campo 5 in the mountain barangay of Manipis in Talisay City early on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.