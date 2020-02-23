PRO-7 sportsfest aims to encourage cops to be fit, build friendships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ever since Police Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Pineda was young, he already loved playing sports particularly basketball, as it has given him excitement whenever he is playing.

Years later, when he has already became a professional policeman, Pineda sees to it that he has time to play basketball — this time it is not just to feel the excitement of playing but also to be able to meet and get to know his fellow policemen in the service.

Imagine Pineda’s joy when the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Sportsfest 2020 pushed through, as he has another chance where he will be able to meet and get to know fellow policemen from the other police offices from Central Visayas.

Sportsfest 2020

The PRO-7 sportsfest 2020, officially started on Saturday, February 22, 2020, where the participating teams from PRO-7 head quarters, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Lapu-lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) and the other units in Metro Cebu, gathered in the PRO-7 grounds for the parade and the opening ceremony where they pledge the athlete’s vows led by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

Police Brigadier General Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, told reporters that the Sporstfest was initially an activity that would encourage the policemen to exercise as part of their requirement to lose weight in accordance to their BMI standings.

“So not only the camaraderie, the sportsmanship will be developed and the physical fitness in support of the chief PNP’s BMI program,” said Ferro.

In previous reports, Police General Archie Gamboa, chief of PNP had directed that the policemen to lose weight to get promoted as part of their PNP cleansing program.

According to Ferro, the Sportsfest is meant to inspire the policemen of PRO-7 to lose weight and give them something to look forward to while complying with the requirement.

Begining on Saturday (February 22), depending on schedule, the players registered from each team will be playing in the available courts of PRO-7 for the volleyball and basketball games.

The Sportsfest will go on until April where the PRO-7 police plans to check for the changes of the BMI.

Opportunity to build friendships

For Pineda, who is the current deputy of the Regional Operation Management Division (RPDMD) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), there are two things that make him appreciate the Sportsfest: One because he believes that the health of the policemen should be prioritized despite the busy schedule, and the other one is to be able to build meet new policemen and build friendships that in the end benefits the organization.

Pineda said even when policemen would be assigned temporarily in their posts, friendships formed in these assignments should not be temporary.

He said that activities such as the sportsfest would give the opportunity of forming bond among one another that each personnel would definitely carry with them wherever they go.

“The most important things is the built good relationship from people you don’t get to meet often as you are assigned to different posts,” said Pineda./dbs