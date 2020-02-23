Gwen considers demolition of Palace of Justice as it poses ‘risk’ to Capitol employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is considering to proceed with the demolition of the Marcelo Fernan Palace of Justice, which sits behind the Cebu Provincial Capitol, as it now poses risks to employees and clients.

Garcia said a piece of debris from the abandoned structure had started to fall.

The governor said she would be consulting structural engineers and other experts to determine if the structure would need to be torn down or it could still be saved with the retrofitting.

“In light of the fact nga naay mokalit lang nga earthquake. Wa ta kahibawo naa bay mga tremors diri. I am thinking more of just tearing it down, but I will get the opinion of structural engineers and experts,” Garcia said.

(In light of the fact that earthquakes could suddenly happen, then we would not be sure if tremors would happen here. I am thinking more of just tearing it down, but I will get the opinion of structural engineers and experts.)

The Palace of Justice, which used to house the Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) and the Offices of the City and Provincial Prosecutors, was condemned after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in 2013.

Read: Reassessment on safety, structural integrity may be needed for government-owned offices in Cebu

Palace of Justice ownership, plans

In December 2019, Garcia said the Capitol would communicate with the Supreme Court (SC) to clear terms regarding the ownership of the Palace of Justice.

“I think it is being presented to the en banc already. They are scheduling it to be part of their agenda. Actually, they have no interest in that also. There is no existing document that establishes ownership,” Garcia said in a recent interview.

If experts would advise for the building to be taken down, Garcia said the Capitol would build another structure on its place.

“If I can be assured that the public will be safe, ato na i-retrofit. If I do not get 101 percent assurance, we will tear it down and we will construct a building nga the same architecture, the same design ani. Dili kanang mosibag sa mata,” she said.

Once a new building is erected, or the Palace of Justice is retrofitted, Garcia said the edifice would house some Capitol department offices. The remaining office spaces will be leased to other government agencies.

Garcia’s predecessor, former governor and now Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, intended to build a 20-story modern building beside the Capitol.

Upon Garcia’s assumption, she ordered for the termination of the project as it allegedly violated laws on culture and heritage.

The Capitol has been named by the National Historical Commission as a National Historical Landmark in 2008./dbs