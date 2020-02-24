Ferro warns public: Only one gambling table allowed in wakes or else

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are now targeting wakes in their illegal gambling drive in Central Visayas.

This developed after Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, warned the public that they would arrest those caught gambling during the holding of wakes.

Ferro gave this warning during a press briefing on February 24, 2020 at the PRO-7 office in Cebu City.

One gambling table only

However, he said since gambling during wakes was considered a part of culture for the Filipinos, and he would allow gambling but only one table would be allowed during wakes.

More than that and those people caught gambling on the second and succeeding tables would be arrested.

As the card games and majhong became a part of the culture during wakes, Ferro said he would let it pass if there would only be one table playing.

“If it is only one, it is recreational, but if it is several, naku patay tayo dyan … you are into profit business already,” said Ferro.

Illegal gambling drive order

Ferro’s action plan was made after Police General Archie Gamboa, Philippine National Police (PNP) director, ordered police regional directors to end illegal gambling or face relief from their posts.

Ferro said he would do his best to clean Central Visayas of illegal gambling.

He said that aside from going after gamblers during wakes, Ferro said that they would also focus on illegal cockfighting (tigbakay), and unauthorized small town lottery (STL).

Ferro said he was optimistic that PRO-7 policemen would be able to end illegal gambling in the region if they would continue to be consistent with their operations.

He also warned those policemen, who would participate in illegal gambling or were protectors of illegal activities to stop their illegal activities and behave themselves or they would be the ones who would be arrested.

“You don’t know me, so it’s better that you behave,” he said./dbs