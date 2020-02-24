Rebel pa, 2 sons nabbed for killing Ayungon cops in July 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A father and his two sons, who are accused of being among the group of New People’s Army rebels who ambushed and killed for policemen in Ayungon town in Negros Oriental last July 18, 2019, were brought to Cebu from Negros Oriental on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The father, Belly Ebedo; and his two sons, Jelly and Gelie, were presented to Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas chief, at his office in Cebu City.

Negros Or., Negros Occ. operations

Belly and his sons were arrested in separate operations from February 18 to February 22.

First to fall in the joint police and military operation was Jelly, who was arrested in Barangay Blumentritt, Murcia town, Negros Occidental, on February 18, 2020 at around 7 p.m.

The arrest led to them to the brother, Gelie, who was arrested in Barangay Singcang, Bacolod City on February 22.

On February 23, Belly was arrested in Sitio Biasong, Barangay Tayak, Siaton, Negros Oriental at 5:30 p.m.

Ferro said that the three suspects were allegedly among the killers of the four policemen, who were ambushed in Ayungon town, Negros Oriental.

10 suspects

At least 10 people, who were believed to be members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were charged with murder for the death of the four policemen.

These included the Ebedos.

Ferro said witnesses had positively identified the father and his two sons as among those who allegedly involved in the ambush.

He said that the arrest of the suspects only showed that the the community trusted authorities because without the community’s help the arrests would not be successful.

“We ask again to the community to help us more in ending this insurgency,” said Ferro.

In previous reports, both Jelly and Gelie were identified as among the 10 suspects recognized to be responsible for the execution of the policemen together with Victoriano Anadon, Jonathan Baldivino, Renqie Anadon, Josep Ogatis, Danny Tansico, Ronnie Heribios and Jojo Ogatis.

The first to be arrested in July 2019 was Victoriano Anadon while Danny Tansico and Ronnie Heribios with another suspected rebel identified as Marlon Basalo, was arrested on August 2019. /dbs