‘Hugot’ graduation photo in Cebu creating buzz online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After the month of love, most of the students are now getting ready for graduation season.

Yes, that’s right!

Most of them are now running around school completing their requirements for the big day.

And one of the many things a graduating student has to prepare is his/her graduation picture.

Well, Niel Flores Peñanueva, 18, a graduating senior high student of Southwestern University PHINMA has a “hugot” take with his graduation photo.

In the photo posted by Peñanueva on February 21, he was seen holding a paper with a “hugot” line, “Ge video call pero wa ge uyab.”

“Wala ra gud siya kanang lingaw-lingaw lang. Then naka remember rako sa katong mga gi-video call pero wala nagka dayun hahah,” shared Peñanueva.

The relatable post has now been shared 4,000 times with 700 reactions as of February 25.

Zyhra Mosqueda, one of the many netizens who commented, tagged her friend and said, “Luv tawagan pero gibiyaan,” while Aiza D. Ledama said, “Nasayang lang akong data dai! hahaha.”

But don’t let Peñanueva’s “hugot” graduation pix fool you, because this 18-year-old is planning to take up Bachelor of Science in Business Administration after their senior high school graduation this coming March 23, 2020.

For sure, CDN Digital will be waiting for more fun takes on graduation photos this graduation season. But for now, let Peñanueva’s “hugot” graduation pic be our teaser. /rcg