Sen. Go leads launching of Malasakit Center at Eversley Childs Sanitarium

CEBU, Philippines — Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go led the official launching of the Malasakit Center at the Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital this Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

This is the 66th Malasakit Center opened nationwide after its first launch in February 2018.

Senator Bong GoThe Malasakit Center which is located at the ground floor of the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) Building hosts offices for agencies where indigent patients can ask for medical assistance including the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

Go also handed to Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas a P5 million check from the Office of the President as additional funds for the Malasakit Center on top of the funds from the said agencies.

In 2019, the Congress has approved the upgrade of Eversley Childs Sanitarium into a 200-bed general hospital. The hospital, located in Barangay Jagobiao in Mandaue City, serves as a catchment for patients coming from the northern cities and towns of Cebu. /rcg