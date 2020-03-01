EGS Surveying notches 2nd win in hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The EGS Surveying-CE/2 has taken the top spot of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 5th Corporate Cup after being the only team to have won its second straight game on Saturday night, February 29, 2020 at the basketball gym of the Benedicto College in the North Reclamation Area.

EGS defeated Architectural Interior Source-UAP Sugbu, 70-58, for its second straight win in the tournament.

Dexy John Suico led EGS with his double-double performance of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Ronald Laping and Jose Marlo Pono also contributed much after coming off the bench and scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Island Paints losses

The defending champion, Island Paints-UAP/Cebu, on the other hand, suffered its second straight loss after bowing to Cebu Home & Builders-UAP/Metro Cebu, 81-73.

However, the players, who towed Islands to the title in the last season, were now playing for Architectural Interior Source-UAP Sugbu, who fared no better as it suffered its first loss at the hands of EGS Surveying-CE/2.

With its second straight loss, Island Paints dropped to the bottom of the standings.

Cebu Home & Builders was carried by the double-double performance of Pablo Cabrera who scored 24 points and pulled down 11 boards.

Paolo Alberto added 19 points while Michael Vincent Cinco might not have scored any points but was also instrumental in their win with his nine assists.

EVC, KS&E win

Recovering from their first game losses were EVC Consultancy-ME/2, KS&E Reliabuild-CE/3 and Phoenix Building System-CE/1.

EVC lambasted Buildrite-UAP/Datu Lapu-Lapu, 101-59; KS&E Reliabuild-CE/3 outclassed Paragsa Consultancy-ME/1, 60-56; and Phoenix Building System-CE/1 thrashed Cebu Metallic Epoxy-COMPE, 76-59.

Ed Macasling led EVC with 24 points while Jonas Panerio also made an impact with his 16 points and nine assists.

KS&E Reliabuild was towed by Gal Sales with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Phoenix, for its part, relied on Martin Tabones and Karl Ocena who each finished with 17 points./dbs