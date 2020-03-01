Cebu’s Erediano, Silverio top Trifactor PH race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moira Frances Erediano and Alex Silverio were the highest Cebuano finishers in the Trifactor Philippines Run-Bike-Run 2020 held Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Clark, Pampanga.

Erediano topped the Inverse Sprint Distance Female 15-29 while Silverio took the title in the Male 30-39 category.

Both are members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold (TLTG-GFG).

Inverse duathlon format

The Trifactor Philippines introduced an inverse duathlon format where participants would run longer after the bike leg which was the reverse in a regular duathlon.

Thus, the sprint distance had participants starting with a 2.5-kilometer run, followed by 20 kilometers of biking and finishing with five kilometers of running.

Erediano clocked one hour, nine minutes and 36 seconds (1:09:36) to rule the Female 15-29 category.

For his part, Silverio, who will be representing the Philippines in the 2020 ASEAN Para Games, topped the Male 30-39 when he crossed the finish line with a time of 1:12:16.

Top 10 finishers

Several of their teammates also finished in the top 10 of their respective categories.

Nicole del Rosario finished third to Erediano after coming in at 1:15:23.

In the Male 15-19 category of the same distance, Matthew Justine Hermosa came in at second place with his time of 1:02:09.

Charles Lipura and Renz Wynn Corbin finished fifth and ninth, respectively. Lipura clocked 1:05:41 while Corbin crossed the finish line with a time of 1:11:03.

Alfred Pacabis, who competed in the Inverse Standard Male 18-24 which had a distance of 5K run-40K bike-10K run, finished in fifth place with a time of 2:24:39./dbs