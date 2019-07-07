Island Paints wins Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2019 Corporate Cup championship title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Island Paints captured the championship in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2019 Corporate Cup with an 86-77 victory against Phoenix in the finals on Saturday night, July 6, at the University of San Carlos gym.

Island Paints went through some anxious moments in the fourth as they saw their lead trimmed down to just six, 56-62, with eight minutes to go. However, they found their second wind just in time as they responded with a huge 23-5 run fueled by Chester Hinagdanan and Ralph Catugas to put them up by 18, 79-61, with 4:34 to go.

Phoenix tried to fight back but could only come within eight, 77-85, with just 22 seconds remaining.

Ralph Catugas led Island Paints with 24 points, highlighted by six makes from beyond the arc. Hinagdanan added 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals while Criz Matunog had 12 points, four boards, four assists and two steals.

Malvin Malicdem and Rodney Labang had 16 points apiece for Phoenix.

Meanwhile, third-place honors went the way of Filmon-Dormakaba, which bested Thinking Tools, Inc., 85-82. Ayi Armenion canned the game-winning three-point play with seven seconds to go. Thinking Tools had two clean shots at a potential game-tying three-pointer but missed both as time expired.

Armenion finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds while Justin Aspacio added 22 points/dcb