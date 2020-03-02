Monica Cuenco reveals reason why she chose a career in Shenzen, China

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Monica Cuenco has finally talked about her decision in leaving the limelight and opting to settle for a more relaxed environment in Shenzen, China.

Cuenco, the second runner up in the 2010 ABS-CBN singing competition Star Power, shared this part of her life in the latest episode of CDN Play! posted on Sunday, March 1, 2o20.

Watch the full episode here:

After her stint in Star Power, Cuenco said she was given the chance to be a regular performer of a TV variety show for a year, but decided to put a stop because of some personal reasons.

“I decided to stop, because you know that feeling when you think you’re still young. Well, that was my long-term dream, to be an actress, who wanted to be seen on TV. But I think that time it was too early for me,” said Cuenco, who was just 14 that time.

Cuecno told CDN Digital that she found the showbiz industry to be a bit toxic for her at that age, that’s why she decided to leave and opt for a simple life back home in Leyte.

“There were a lot of comparisons being done and it was toxic,” she said.

Realizing that doing small gigs in her hometown made her feel like she was not going anywhere, Cuenco decided to come to Cebu to try her luck as a singer.

For years she did gigs in Cebu until one door opened for her that gave her another boost up in the entertainment industry.

“It was 2015 when a friend of mine asked me to audition of a musical, Bituing Walang Ninining, and luckily, I got the in and played Doreena,” she added.

With her years of experience in the entertainment industry here in Cebu, she trusted her gut feeling and decided to venture to Shenzen, China to be an entertainer.

“I have been there for two years now with the band TAS, who are also Filipinos,” she said.

Cuenco, who is just in Cebu for vacation, said she will be returning to Shenzen, China first or the second week of March to continue her career as a lead vocalist of the band. /bmjo