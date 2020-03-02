Another Filipino in Singapore tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino in Singapore has tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Singapore’s Ministry of Health said.

In an update posted on its website over the weekend, the Ministry of Health said the patient is a 41-year-old Filipina domestic worker who had no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea.

The unnamed Filipina works for a 61-year-old Singaporean, who also tested postive for the virus, the ministry said.

Both the Filipina household worker and her employer, the health ministry said, are currently warded in separate isolation rooms at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The said Filipina patient is among the four new COVID-19 cases reported by the health ministry of Singapore and is the second Filipino to test positive for the virus in the island city-state.