Simple things you can do at home for self-care

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In our generation today, we often think and feel for others first that we tend to forget to take care of ourselves.

Taking care of ourselves doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to spend so much cash on your wants. Sometimes, it can be just doing the small things at home.

Let CDN Digital give you a quick rundown on the simple things you can do for self-care without spending that much:

Declutter

Yes! Make time to declutter your room. From the hoarded letters from high school or notes from college, take ’em all out. Start from the areas you always see so you can have a breather. You’d be surprised with all the things you will find that you have been keeping for so long, like perhaps that teddy bear your ex gave you.

Movie marathon

Once you are done with decluttering, take a break and watch the movies you have always wanted to watch or re-watch your old favorite movies. Zoning out from reality for a couple of hours will take your mind off things and will make you feel rejuvenated after.

Turn off your phone

This may seem difficult to do nowadays, but believe us when we say this helps. For a day or two, let go of your phone. No, gadgets, no internet access, no social media. Just you, the real world and a free mind from all the issues you find online and through the use of your phone. Let the day pass by with you not minding your phone and prove that it’s possible at this time and age.

Music therapy

It’s either you put your headphones on or use your Bluetooth speaker. Whatever suits you best, do it. Music has this magic that lets us feel things at the right time. If you want to cry, music helps. If you want to dance or sing, music helps. Do what you like with the help of music. You’ll be surprised how refreshing this feels like.

Do things for the first time

Self-care is also allowing yourself to experience things for the first time. Doing things for the first time will help you feel confident. Things like those that can excite you.

These are simple things you can do to also take care of yourself. Simple things you can do in the comforts of your home.

Remember again that taking care of yourself helps rejuvenate you to make you ready to take care of others.