CCSC offers sports and dance lessons for kids this summer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Make it a sporty and fun-filled summer for your kids.

Enroll them in the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Summer Sports and Dance Program from April 13 to July 14, 2020.

Aside from offering lessons and trainings in sports, CCSC will also be offering dance classes.

For sports, classes offered will be on swimming, badminton, basketball, football, volleyball, table tennis, boxing, gymnastics, karatedo, wushu, arnis and taekwondo.

Classes offered in dancing are ballet, Hawaiian, dancesport and modern hiphop.

One on one classes will also be offered for swimming and badminton.

Children aged four to seven years old are required to enroll in a special class of one hour for six sessions for a fee of P3,500. There will also be a group class with a maximum of eight students for P2,000 per student.

The CCSC will also offer one-on-one swimming lessons for those in the Special Education for a fee of P4,000. Another sport that will have one-on-one classes is badminton for a fee of P3,000 for 10 sessions.

For detailed information about CCSC’s summer programs, interested parties may call 254-8567 or 2531091 and look for Feva or Judith. Or, you can also call 09566221101 look for Jundel or 09203240153/09277473352 and look for Feva. /rcg