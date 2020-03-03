Lapu traffic enforcers surprised by drug test ordered by Mayor Chan 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – At first, they were ordered to proceed to the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex for an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020.

But once there, no emergency meeting was held. Instead, a drug test was conducted which surprised the city’s 217 traffic enforcers who came.

The surprise drug test was ordered by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan who was reportedly dismayed over the spate of arrests of the city’s traffic enforcers for their involvement in illegal drugs despite his administration’s intensified campaign to make the Lapu-Lapu City government a drug-free workplace.

There were four traffic enforcers who were not able to come but they will still be required to undergo a drug test and explain why they were absent.

Mayor Junard Chan has repeatedly warned traffic enforcers to get rid of illegal drugs or they will surely lose their job and go to jail.

Chan told them that he knew around 22 traffic enforcers who are still involved in illegal drug use and trading.

“Honestsay ta, tug-an nalang mo sa tinuod kamong mga naggamit pa og illegal drugs, resign na lang daan kay di gyud ta mosugot nga duna’y durogistang empleyado sa gobyerno,” said Chan.

(Let’s be honest, you tell the truth, those who are still using illegal drugs, you better resign as we cannot allow a drug user employee in the government).

The City of Lapu-Lapu for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) Executive Director Garry Lao and his team are currently evaluating the initial results of the drug tests.

All 217 who were present underwent the drug test including the Chief of Operations of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), Mario Napule.

The other day, a former traffic enforcer was nabbed by police in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Gun-ob yielding almost P50,000 worth of Shabu.

Last weekend, a woman active traffic enforcer of CTMS was also arrested in a drug operation while on Monday, four barangay workers from Barangay Pajo tested positive of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) in a surprise drug test conducted by CLOSAP.

In September last year, seven (7) traffic enforcers were dismissed from their job after testing positive of illegal drugs. /rcg