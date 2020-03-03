outbrain

Spice up your arroz caldo

By: Delta Letigio - CDN Digital | March 04,2020 - 06:50 AM
Spices for arrozcaldo

Garlic, spring onions and ginger are the spices you’ll need to make a perfect arrozcaldo. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Cebu City, Philippines—Ang arroz caldo nga walay timpla, lugaw ra. 

Mao nga mas lami gyod ang pangpainit sa buntag kon naay daghang lamas. 

Karong Miyerkoles sa buntag, Marso 4, 2020, gihatod sa CDN Digital sa inyong mga lapyahan ang presyo sa ahos, sibuyas dahon, ug luy-a gikan sa Inayawan Public Market. 

Ahos (garlic) -P20 per half kilo

Sibuyas dahon (spring onions) – P5 per bundle

Luy-a (ginger) – P20 per half kilo

Kani sila siguradong maka dugang ug lami sa inyong himuong arrozcaldo, busa palit na! /bmjo 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.