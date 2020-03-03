Spice up your arroz caldo
Cebu City, Philippines—Ang arroz caldo nga walay timpla, lugaw ra.
Mao nga mas lami gyod ang pangpainit sa buntag kon naay daghang lamas.
Karong Miyerkoles sa buntag, Marso 4, 2020, gihatod sa CDN Digital sa inyong mga lapyahan ang presyo sa ahos, sibuyas dahon, ug luy-a gikan sa Inayawan Public Market.
Ahos (garlic) -P20 per half kilo
Sibuyas dahon (spring onions) – P5 per bundle
Luy-a (ginger) – P20 per half kilo
Kani sila siguradong maka dugang ug lami sa inyong himuong arrozcaldo, busa palit na! /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.