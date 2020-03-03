Cesafi football, futsal events to be sanctioned by CVFA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The football and futsal competitions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) will be upgraded as the inter-collegiate league partners with the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) for its 20th Season.

Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy and officers of the CVFA led by their president Rodney Orale met last year to discuss how the CVFA can work with Cesafi.

According to Tiukinhoy, Cesafi football and futsal games will now be sanctioned by the CVFA.

This means that the CVFA can penalize erring players or coaches because the tournament will be governed by the FIFA rules and the Cesafi amended rules,” said Orale.

Another is that coaches handling Cesafi teams must now be licensed. Otherwise, they cannot coach in the Cesafi football and futsal tournament.

“Yes, mas maayo licensed dyud kay maka hold ta nila in case dunay mga sala sila mabuhat during sa course sa ilang pagdala sa mga teams og mga tournaments sanctioned by the CVFA and PFF (Philippine Football Federation) in general,” said Orale.

(It is better to have licensed coaches because we can hold them liable in case they commit lapses in the way they handle their teams or their actions during tournaments sanctioned by the CVFA and the PFF in general.)

Tiukinhoy said that he is just waiting for the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) but the changes mentioned above are otherwise the big ones. /rcg